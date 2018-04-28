Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Bucks 96

Key Moment

Jayson Tatum came through when the Celtics needed him most during Saturday night’s Game 7 against Milwaukee. The 20-year-old rookie was the key to Boston’s game-changing, 6-0 run during the final minutes of the third quarter.

Tatum wasn’t involved in the start of the run, but he sure did finish it with a bang.

Aron Baynes got it all started with one of his five offensive rebounds on the night. He hauled the board in off of a miss by Tatum, and immediately kicked it out to Marcus Morris, who was standing in the left corner of the court. Morris immediately let it fly and cashed in on the 3, all while drawing the foul. Morris missed the free throw but still pushed the Celtics ahead by 13 with 1:19 remaining in the quarter.

The rest of the run was all about Tatum.

Off of the miss by Morris, Milwaukee pushed the ball in transition and got the ball into the hands of Shabazz Muhammad. Muhammad made a beautiful move to split two defenders and to get to the rack, but the 6-foot-8 Tatum was there to greet him.

Tatum rose high in the air and swatted Muhammad’s shot away with his right hand, pulling every fan in the building to its feet. Marcus Smart saved the loose ball to Shane Larkin, all while Tatum quietly made his way to the other end of the court along the left sideline.

Seconds later, Larkin skipped the ball to Tatum, who caught it on the left wing. He faked a pass to the left corner to Morris, which completely moved Milwaukee’s defense – and, in particular, Giannis Antetokounmpo – out of his line of sight. Tatum quickly concentrated on the front of the rim, let it fly from long distance, and canned the shot to push Boston ahead by 16 with 1:04 left in the game.

The C’s comfortably led from there on out. Milwaukee never threatened, and Boston cruised to a 112-96 victory to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.