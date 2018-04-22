Keys to the Game: Bucks 104, Celtics 102

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics were on the verge of rallying back from a 20-point, second-half deficit Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t about to let Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals slip away on his home court.

Boston tied the game, 102-102 on a pair of free throws from Al Horford with 29.6 second remaining, leaving enough time for two more possessions.

Milwaukee took the ball up-court and placed the ball in Malcolm Brogdon’s hands for the go-ahead attempt. The second-year point guard cut across the paint from the right wing to the left side of the key and shoved a contested jumper off of his left shoulder, clanking it off the front of the rim.

Jayson Tatum tried his best to box out Antetokounmpo for the rebound, but the Greek Freak’s size advantage got the best of the rookie. Antetokounmpo leapt up, stretched his left arm as far as it would go, and tipped the ball in just as it was grazing the rim for the second time.

Hard to combat length like this: pic.twitter.com/cMEJhi0QsC — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 22, 2018

With 5.1 seconds left on the clock, Boston took its final timeout and drew up one last play. Jayson Tatum inbounded cross-court to Marcus Morris on the right elbow. Morris faced up against Khris Middleton, dribbled to his right and fired off the potential game-tying shot, but it hit off the back rim as time expired, enabling Milwaukee to squeak by with a 104-102 win to tie the series at 2-2.