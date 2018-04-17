Keys to the Game: Celtics 120, Bucks 104

Key Moment

The Celtics dominated the late portion of Tuesday’s third quarter, and that dominance propelled them to a 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee.

Boston, which led for nearly the entirety of the game, led by 11 points early in the third quarter before Milwaukee made a brief run to make it a six-point game. Tony Snell and Eric Bledsoe combined for five points in only 25 seconds to pull the Bucks to within 68-62 with 6:50 remaining in the quarter.

The C’s didn’t flinch. Instead, they swung, and they knocked the Bucks out.

Boston responded with a speedy 12-2 run that built up a lead that would hold comfortably for the remainder of the night. The run took only two minutes and 20 seconds to be completed.

The spurt began with what the Celtics have become known for: ball movement. Four passes in a span of just nine seconds led to a pick-and-roll with Terry Rozier and Aron Baynes, and as Baynes rolled to the rim, Rozier tossed a perfect lob pass over the defense to his big man. Baynes caught it, pump faked, and then kissed the ball off the glass for two.

Milwaukee turned the ball over on its next possession and Jaylen Brown immediately capitalized with a 3-pointer from the left wing. His next bucket, following a Giannis Antetokounmpo jumper, was as smooth as they come. Brown drove hard to the basket, hung in the air as his defender flew past him, and dropped in a layup. He then added in another 3, this time from right in front of Milwaukee’s bench, with 4:32 left in the period.

Shane Larkin capped the run with a driving, reverse layup 32 seconds later.

That’s all Boston needed to cruise to another victory. The Bucks fell silent from that moment on, and the C’s took control of the series with a 120-106 win that provided them with a 2-0 series lead.