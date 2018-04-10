Keys to the Game: Wizards 113, Celtics 101

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics entered the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup at Capital One Arena looking to make up for a 7-point deficit against the Washington Wizards. Instead, the opposite happened, as Washington doubled its lead to 14 points in a matter of three minutes to put Boston away for good.

Washington, which led 76-69 at the end of three quarters, held Boston to just one field goal during the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter, while it went on a 9-2 run.

Mike Scott started off the stretch with a dunk, and Bradley Beal finished it with seven consecutive points, capped off by a four-point play that gave the Wizards an 85-71 lead with 8:57 remaining.

Normally, the C’s would have a late run in them when facing a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit, but this time their offense could not snap out of its stagnancy. Jaylen Brown was the only Celtic to hit a field goal during the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, and by the time the rest of the team woke up, it was too far late.

Boston was never able to cut its deficit back down to single digits, allowing Washington to run away with a 113-101 win.