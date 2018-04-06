Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Bulls 104

Gibson’s third and final 3-pointer of the night was scored during the early moments of a critical 10-2 run that helped Boston to build a nine-point lead with 5:10 remaining. The Celtics maintained at least a two-possession lead from that point on before finishing off the visiting Bulls.

Gibson started the fourth quarter and before anyone knew it, he was canning 3s and sparking a Boston run. Semi Ojeleye and Gibson each made a 3-pointer 54 seconds apart during the opening moments of the fourth period. Gibson connected on another, and another, all in less than five minutes, and that third trey pushed Boston ahead 95-90 with 7:30 remaining.

The Celtics signed Jonathan Gibson Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, he was playing a key role in Boston’s most important run of the night during a 111-104 win.

Key Player

Jaylen Brown came out hot – twice – Friday night at the Garden. He lit the Bulls up right after the opening tip, and then he did so again following halftime.

It took Boston’s starting shooting guard less than five minutes to tally up his first 12 points Wednesday night. He made five of Boston’s first seven shots, equaling Chicago’s team total at that point, and three of those buckets were scored in a span of only 35 seconds.

Not a bad start, huh?

Brown cooled off and scored only three more points over the final 19 minutes of the half, but that didn’t matter, because he started cooking at the start of the second half as well.

Brown scored eight more points over the first two and a half minutes of the third quarter to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a four-point lead. At that point of the contest, he had made eight of his first 12 shots, including four of his six 3-pointers.

By the end of the night, Brown had scored a career-high 32 points that were highlighted by his career-best seven made 3-pointers. He shot 11-for-19 overall, and 7-for-10 from long range.

While Greg Monroe logged his first triple-double with the C’s, it was Brown’s scoring that paced the team from start to finish, including a hot start to each half.