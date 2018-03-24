Keys to the Game: Celtics 105, Trail Blazers 100

Key Moment

Usually a team will seal a win with a basket. Friday night in Portland, however, the Celtics sealed their win over the Trail Blazers with an offensive rebound.

Leading by two and coming out of a timeout with 10.7 seconds left on the game clock and six seconds left on the shot clock, Boston needed to get a quick shot up. It got what it wanted, with Jayson Tatum attempting a fadeaway jumper along the baseline, but the basket didn’t fall.

Tatum would have sealed the win had he made the shot with 6.9 seconds left. However, it bricked off of the rim and high into the air.

And Al Horford went up and got it.

Horford, who sealed Boston’s first win over Portland this season with a buzzer-beating jumper, crashed in from the right wing and rose high into the air to grab the offensive rebound with six seconds left. He kicked the ball out from the baseline, and Portland was forced to foul Terry Rozier with 3.2 seconds left in the game.

Rozier made both free throws to officially end Portland’s shot at a win, but they would have never arrived without that rebound from Horford. The big man is now 2-for-2 this season in putting the Trail Blazers away.