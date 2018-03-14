Keys to the Game: Wizards 125, Celtics 124 (2OT)

Key Moment

It’s unfortunate, but Wednesday night came down to a free throw – a missed one by the Celtics.

Somehow, some way, the undermanned and overlooked Celtics hung with the Wizards throughout Wednesday night despite missing Kyrie Irving, Al Horord, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis. They went to overtime with the Wizards, and at the very end of that period, they had a chance to seal a dramatic victory.

With Boston trailing by two points, and with the C’s coming out of a timeout with 8.8 seconds left in overtime, Jayson Tatum drove hard to the basket and dropped in a challenging, and-one layup with 3.1 seconds left on the game clock. His bucket tied the game up at 115-115, and he had a free throw still coming.

A make would have almost guaranteed the Celtics a win, as Washington had no timeouts remaining to advance the ball or draw up a play. The Wizards would have needed to have made a lengthy buzzer-beater on the run for the win.

But they didn’t need to enact their Hail Mary, because Tatum couldn’t connect on the free throw.

Boston was battling uphill all night with its undermanned roster, and that free throw attempt by Tatum was its chance to close this one out. It failed to do so, and the Wizards wound up being one point better in double-overtime as they held on for a narrow 125-124 win.