Keys to the Game: Pacers 99, Celtics 97

Key Moment

Victor Oladipo scored the game-winning points from the free-throw line Sunday night, but Indiana needed a bucket before those free throws to down the Celtics in Boston.

The score was knotted up at 95-95 with less than 30 seconds remaining, and Indiana pounded the ball in to 6-foot-11 big man Myles Turner on the right block. He caught the ball with 26.2 seconds left in the game and with 13 seconds left on the shot clock.

Marcus Morris, a 6-foot-9 forward, was the man who attempted to stop Turner on the block. He gave it a valiant effort, but it just wasn’t enough.

Turner powered his way into and through Morris with his right shoulder, and he used his height and length to easily release a right-handed layup off the glass that fell through the net with 21.0 seconds remaining.

Boston was placed at a disadvantage on the play after Daniel Theis, a versatile big man who is a strong defender, was forced to check out of the game prior Indiana’s possession. Theis was hit in the leg just moments before, which left him hobbling, and he would have been a liability had he remained on the court.

As a result, Boston had no one taller than Morris on the court for Indiana’s critical offensive possession, and Turner took advantage of that fact while positioning the Pacers for the win.

Oladipo’s free throws with 10.4 seconds left stood as the game-winning points because the Celtics scored a layup with 1.9 seconds left to make it a two-point game.