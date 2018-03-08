Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Timberwolves 109

Key Moment

Greg Monroe just keeps on getting better and better for the Celtics, and Thursday night, he keyed the team’s most important run of the game.

With Boston’s 18-point lead sliced down to five early on in the fourth quarter, Daniel Theis was placed in a predicament on the perimeter. He had the ball in his hands on the right wing, mid-dribble, with Taj Gibson applying a ton of defensive pressure. No guards were open for Theis to pass the ball off to.

Monroe saw all of this taking place, and he was attempting to rise to the top of the 3-point arc to open himself up for a pass from Theis. However, Monroe’s defender, Gorgui Dieng, overplayed Monroe, and Boston’s big man threw a spin move over his right shoulder and darted back toward the basket.

Monroe rolled into the middle of the paint and no one was there to stop him. Theis kept his composure in the face of Gibson’s defensive pressure and found Monroe for an uncontested layup.

Seven-point lead for Boston, and that lead would soon grow again thanks again to Monroe.

Following a missed 3-pointer by Jamal Crawford at Minnesota’s end of the court, Monroe caught a pass from Terry Rozier at the left elbow and attacked the center of the lane. As Rozier’s defender helped off of Rozier to prevent the drive, Rozier lifted up to the top of the 3-point line and Monroe hit him with a pass. Rozier caught the dish, let it fly and connected on a 3-pointer with 8:17 left in the game.

Rozier’s 3 pushed the C’s lead up to 13 and thwarted Minnesota’s energy as it attempted a comeback. This seemed like Minnesota’s last real run, and Greg Monroe put an end to it with his beautiful off-ball cut and layup, and his great pass to Rozier for 3.