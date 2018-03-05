Keys to the Game: Celtics 105, Bulls 89

Key Moment

No Kyrie, no problem.

Without their leading scorer, the Boston Celtics handled the Chicago Bulls from start to finish Monday night during a 105-89 win at the United Center. And it all got started from the opening tip.

Jaylen Brown scored on a driving layup 38 seconds into the game for the night’s first points. Al Horford then dropped in a cutting layup, and Jayson Tatum canned a 3-pointer, all within 71 seconds of Brown’s initial basket.

Those three buckets put Boston ahead 7-0 less than two minutes into the game, and their lead never disappeared the rest of the night. They led from start to finish, pulling ahead by as many as 21 points during the first quarter and 37 points during the game.

The two keys to Boston’s strong start were defense and interior scoring. The C’s limited Chicago to just 29 first-half points on 28.2 percent shooting. Meanwhile, they scored 30 points in the paint during the first half – one more point than Chicago scored in total.

Needless to say, the Celtics were able to get it done Monday night in Chicago without Kyrie Irving. He was able to rest his sore left knee, and the C’s were able to coast through a blowout win.