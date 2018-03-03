Keys to the Game: Rockets 123, Celtics 120

Key Moment

Turnovers – critical ones – were Boston’s kryptonite Saturday night in Houston.

The Celtics played from ahead for the majority of the night as they took on the league’s top team. During crunch time, however, Boston and Houston went back and forth in entertaining fashion.

The turning point of the game arrived when two of Boston’s point guards each committed a turnover just 17 seconds apart during crunch time.

First, Terry Rozier rose high to grab a rebound off of a James Harden miss, but he landed between two Rockets defenders – Chris Paul and P.J. Tucker – who swiped at the ball. Tucker wound up knocking the ball loose from Rozier’s hands, and Paul grabbed the loose ball before finding Trevor Ariza wide-open on the right wing. Ariza let it fly from long range and cashed in on the shot to tie the game up at 115-115 with 1:33 left in the game.

Boston still had plenty of time to pull back ahead and finish off a win, but on the very next possession, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving committed another turnover. After coming off a screen from Al Horford, Irving attempted to drop a left-handed pocket pass off to the big man, who was popping toward the top of the arc after setting his screen. Ariza stuck his right hand out just in time to not only break up the pass, but to pick it off and take it the other way for a driving, left-handed layup.

That basket did not account for the game-winning points, but it did account for the game-winning momentum. Ariza’s two baskets, both of which arrived off of critical turnovers by C’s point guards, gave Houston a two-point edge with 1:16 remaining and the Rockets never relinquished their lead from that moment on.