Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Hornets 106

Key Moment

The start of the third quarter was a sign of things to come Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Celtics scored with ease, and that never changed.

Boston scored six straight points to open the second half to turn their eight-point halftime lead up to 14 during a span of only 93 seconds. Aron Baynes caned a jump shot, Jaylen Brown threw down a loud transition slam after a steal, and Al Horford tossed in a turnaround hook shot to account for the run.

Charlotte answered the 6-0 run with a dunk from Dwight Howard, but Boston had already begun to roll – and there was no stopping the green and white train after it got started. The C’s run expanded to 13-4, and then to 26-9 as they blew the game open to the tune of a 27-point lead with 4:45 remaining in the third period.

That’s right – an eight-point lead ballooned all the way up to a 27-point lead in only seven-plus minutes of action. Boston’s lead eventually grew to as many as 32 points as it polished off a second consecutive blowout win, this time by a final tally of 134-126.