Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Grizzlies 98

Key Moment

Blowout City. That’s what Monday night was, as the Celtics picked apart the Grizzlies during a 109-98 win.

Trust us: the score does not indicate how non-competitive this game was.

It didn’t take long for Boston to take control of this contest; the first quarter hadn’t even ended before such took place.

Memphis hung with the C’s through the first nine-plus minutes of the game, pulling to within 23-22 after Marc Gasol slammed a dunk home with 2:45 remaining in the opening frame. From that point on, however, it was all Boston.

The Celtics scored 10 of the final 12 points of the quarter to open their lead up to nine points heading into the second frame. The 10-2 run to close the period was highlighted by back-to-back 3s from guard Terry Rozier, who cashed in on his second attempt from long range with 9.4 seconds left in the quarter.

It was all Boston from there on out, as the Celtics pulled ahead by as many as 28 points during the second half. This game was such a blowout that the C’s bench was able to carry the team through the fourth quarter while All-Stars Al Horford and Kyrie Irving rested on the bench.