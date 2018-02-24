Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Knicks 112

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics held a lead for almost the entire second half of Saturday night's game at Madison Square Garden, but the New York Knicks managed to stay within striking distance all the way up until the final two minutes of regulation.

The C's needed to make a devastating blow to shake off the persistent Knicks, and they got exactly what they were looking for at 1:55 mark of the fourth quarter.

It was a play of pure beauty involving all five Celtics on the court.

New York had the ball, trailing 113-106, looking to make it a two-possession game. Trey Burke drove from the top of the arc to the basket with Marcus Smart draped all over him the entire way. Unable to find a good look, Burke kicked out a wild pass to Tim Hardaway Jr. in the right corner. Hardaway Jr. leapt across the baseline to save the ball from going out of bounds and flung an off-balance pass back out toward the top of the arc where Lance Thomas was waiting, wide open.

But the ball never reached Thomas' hands. That's because Jayson Tatum used every spring in his legs to jump up and tip it back to Al Horford. As soon as the ball landed in Horford's hands, he tossed an overhead pass to Kyrie Irving, who had already begun streaking up-court.

Michael Beasley was able to keep up with Irving every step of the way, but Boston had strength in numbers. Jaylen Brown was trailing the pair, so Irving dished a perfect, behind-the-back pass to his eager teammate, who flushed home an emphatic, uncontested dunk to put Boston ahead, 115-106.

The nail in the coffin. And it was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/r4CvjVay5I — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 25, 2018

Moments earlier, New York had the opportunity to make it a four-point game, but Boston's flawless defensive execution led to a fast-break bucket, which extended its lead to nine points.

It was a nail-in-the-coffin type of play that shifted all momentum into Boston's favor, allowing it to run away with a 121-112 win.