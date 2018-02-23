Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Pistons 98

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics entered the All-Star break in a defensive funk, but they returned to action Friday night looking like the C's of old. It appeared that the eight-day layoff, and the return of a key defensive cog, was just the recipe for a turnaround on that end of the floor, as Boston handed the Detroit Pistons a 110-98 defeat at Little Caesars Arena.

Boston's most promising defensive stretch came at the end of the third quarter, leading into the middle of the fourth frame. The C's were barely clinging onto a 77-73 lead with 2:47 left in the third; but then they peeled out, while leaving the Pistons in the dust.

Boston went on a 22-6 run from that point all the way until the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter. Detroit made just three field goals during the 9:32 stretch, at one point missing eight shot attempts in a row.

Oh, and guess who was on the floor for that entire run for the Celtics? Marcus Smart.

It was Smart's first game back in nearly a month since suffering a right hand laceration. And that right hand was healed and in the faces of the Pistons' players all night long. His play was particularly critical during the late-game stretch that put the Celtics ahead by 20 points and led to their convincing win on the road.