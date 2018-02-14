Keys to the Game: Clippers 129, Celtics 119

Key Moment

Brad Stevens called upon the Hack-a-Jordan tactic Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

Jordan made eight of his nine free throw attempts in the game, including two at the 4:38 mark of the fourth quarter after Stevens instructed Al Horford to purposely commit a foul against Jordan to send him to the line.

Jordan’s 2-for-2 effort arrived at a critical juncture of the game, as LA led 112-109 following Horford’s turnaround hook shot three seconds earlier. Jordan’s freebies ignited a 7-2 run by the Clippers, which provided them with an eight-point lead heading into the final two minutes of the contest.

Boston was never able to slice into LA’s lead from that point on. The C’s couldn’t score, and the Clippers made the necessary plays to finish off a 129-119 win.