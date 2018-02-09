Keys to the Game: Pacers 97, Celtics 91

Key Moment

Indiana didn’t think it would need Victor Oladipo to come through in the clutch Friday night in Boston after it pulled ahead by as many as 26 points during the second quarter. But it did, and he delivered.

Somehow, Boston battled all the way back to take multiple leads during the final period, the last of which arrived when Kyrie Irving made two free throws with 4:01 remaining to put Boston ahead 85-84. The Celtics didn’t score again for another two-plus minutes, and during that span, Indiana rattled off a 7-0 run that was capped by four straight points from Oladipo.

Myles Turner began the spurt by slamming home a putback dunk, and Bojan Bogdonivic added a third point on a technical free throw. Those points gave Indiana an 87-85 lead, and Oladipo’s next four points put the game away.

The All-Star guard first secured a switch onto Al Horford and then took Horford off the dribble for a tough layup with 2:18 left in the game. Then, on Indiana’s next possession, Oladipo made the play of the night.

Oladipo ran another pick-and-roll and this time took the ball off the dribble with his right hand before splitting two defenders by spinning back over his right shoulder. He spun right between Marcus Morris and Irving before scooping in a layup off the glass with his right hand.

The clutch bucket, scored in true superstar fashion, provided Indiana with a six-point lead and that advantage never dropped to fewer than four points the rest of the night.

Oladipo is an All-Star this season for the very first time, and he sure looked like one Friday night.