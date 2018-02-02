Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Hawks 110

Key Moment

Friday night at TD Garden felt a lot like Wednesday night at TD Garden. That’s good news for the Celtics.

Two days after crushing the Knicks 103-73 thanks to a dominant second half, Boston returned to the court Friday night and did the same to the visiting Hawks. The two teams were locked in a tight battle well into the third quarter before the C’s strung together a quick 6-0 run that gave them complete control of the game.

Yet again, Terry Rozier was at the center of the spurt and Boston’s dominance. Rozier, who started his second consecutive game in place of an injured Kyrie Irving, looked like a starter yet again after logging a triple-double Wednesday night. He got the run going with a 3-pointer off of a dish from Aron Baynes, doubling Boston’s lead from three points to six with 6:25 left in the third quarter.

Baynes scored the next three points of the game off of a layup in traffic under the basket. He caught a pass from Jayson Tatum and immediately went up for the bucket as he drew a foul from Marco Belinelli. Baynes connected on the free throw to bump the lead up to nine.

There was no debating which team would come out on top after that run. Boston, thanks to a 14-point quarter from Rozier and a 41-point quarter overall, pulled ahead by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter. Its lead never dropped to below double-digits until the Hawks managed to score six straight during the final two minutes of the game.

Rozier went on to tally a career-high 31 points on the night, making this Wednesday night feel a whole lot like Friday night as the Celtics rode his wave through a dominant second half.