Keys to the Game: Lakers 108, Celtics 107

Key Moment

The Celtics were one clover away from yet another comeback win, but they came up one leaf shy against their rivals in Los Angeles.

Marcus Smart missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday night at the Staples Center, a shot that would have given Boston a surprising come-from-behind victory over the Lakers. Smart’s shot missed off the front of the iron after he grabbed a defensive rebound, took the ball down the court and used a behind-the-back dribble to free himself for the attempt over defender Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The fact that Boston even had an attempt to win the game at the buzzer was surprising. The attempt should have been to tie the game, rather than to win it.

The Celtics clawed to within one point with 7.3 left in the game when Terry Rozier somehow converted on a difficult driving layup in traffic. Los Angeles inbounded the ball after a timeout, and the Celtics fouled Caldwell-Pope with 5.7 seconds left on the clock.

Caldwell-Pope, in his first season with the Lakers, stepped to the line with a chance to guarantee a worst-case scenario of overtime by converting on his two free throws. However, he came up empty on both attempts, giving the Celtics a chance at the win.

As we now know, Smart and the C’s were unable to take advantage. Smart’s shot missed, allowing the Lakers to hold on for a 108-107 victory.