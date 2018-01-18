Keys to the Game: 76ers 89, Celtics 80

Key Moment

The Celtics didn’t have it all night. We knew that. The Sixers didn’t, either, at least until the final minutes of the third quarter.

Neither team could put the ball through the basket with any form of consistency during the first 33 minutes of the contest. Then, during the final three-plus minutes of the third period, Philadelphia suddenly caught fire, making six of its final seven shots and two of its three free throw attempts to pull ahead by 18 points heading into the fourth.

Joel Embiid was Philly’s Batman during the run. His Robin was surprising: T.J. McConnell.

That duo combined to score the Sixers’ final 15 points of the quarter. McConnell accounted for nine of the points, while Embiid scored six. Interestingly enough, Embiid also assisted on seven of McConnell’s nine points during the run.

This was the definition of a two-man game, one Boston simply could not stop. On a night during which both teams appeared to bring their B-games to the table, Embiid and McConnell – Thursday’s version of Batman and Robin – wound up saving the day for Philadelphia as the Sixers ran away with a 89-80 win that was much worse than the final score indicated.