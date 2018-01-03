Keys to the Game: Celtics 102, Cavaliers 88

Key Moment

One, two, three… shoot!

That’s what the Celtics did to open up the second half Wednesday night, and they didn’t miss.

Boston connected on its first four shots of the second half to build up a 66-52 lead over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, its biggest lead of the night to that point. And the final three shots of that stretch were one, two, three points from long distance.

Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum hit three straight 3-pointers in a matter of just one minute and 28 seconds during the stretch. Tatum played a role in the final two treys, which led to a timeout by the Cavs.

Horford swished home his 3-pointer from right in front of Cleveland’s bench, and he did so after a heck of a play from Tatum. Tatum possessed the ball at the top of the 3-point arc and threw a tight crossover on J.R. Smith. Tatum crossed over from his left to his right, beat Smith into the paint, and then threw a right-handed hook pass over his left shoulder out to Horford in the left corner.

Kevin Love missed a layup on Cleveland’s next possession, and three seconds after Jaylen Brown grabbed the miss, Tatum canned a 3-pointer in transition to push Boston ahead 66-52 with 9:18 remaining in the third period.

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue called for a timeout immediately after Tatum’s 3-pointer, but that timeout came far too late. The process of an easy win was already well under way for the C’s.

Boston dominated the contest from that point on, pulling ahead by as many as 23 points before cruising to a 102-88 victory. This one was close at the break, but the Celtics broke it open with their red-hot shooting that opened up the third quarter.