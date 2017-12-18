Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Pacers 111

Key Moment

The Indiana Pacers had a 19-point comeback win all but locked up against the Boston Celtics Monday night, but Terry Rozier stole their dreams away right before the final buzzer.

Indiana was ahead 111-110 and had possession of the ball with 9.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Brad Stevens was hoping that one of his players would foul on Indiana’s inbound pass, but what happened next was a much better result.

Bojan Bogdanovic inbounded to Cory Joseph, who quickly passed it back to Bogdanovic near center court. Shane Larkin then rushed over to Bogdanavic and forced him to make a risky lob-pass toward Victor Oladipo, who was standing on the Pacers’ logo.

However, Rozier used every ounce of athleticism in his body to leap and tip the pass to himself, before racing up-court for an uncontested slam dunk with 1.6 seconds on the game clock.

Bogdanovic then dished an inbounds pass to Darren Collison, who rose up from half-court, but clanked the game-winning attempt off the back-rim, allowing the Celtics to walk away with a stunning, 112-111 win.