Keys to the Game: Celtics 102, Grizzlies 93

Key Moment

Boston’s 21-point first-quarter lead wasn’t enough to put the Memphis Grizzlies away Saturday night. But its 14-point fourth-quarter advantage certainly did the trick.

The Celtics got off to a racing start at FedExForum, as they built up a 29-8 lead during the opening 10 minutes of action against Memphis. The Grizzlies, however, would battle back and take a 73-71 advantage into the fourth quarter.

That comeback was enough to wake the Celtics back up. They opened up the final frame on a 16-0 run, which eventually earned them a 102-93 win.

Al Horford started off the run by making two turnaround hook shots, putting Boston back ahead by two points.

Terry Rozier followed up by making a 3-pointer and a cutting layup, and then snagged a steal on the defensive end that led to a Jayson Tatum fast-break jam.

Tatum then made a pull-up jumper, before Daniel Theis capped off the run with a wide-open corner 3.

The Grizzlies would not make their first field goal of the quarter until the 6:26 mark, but by then it was too late to start up another comeback run.