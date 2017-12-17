Keys to the Game: Celtics 102, Grizzlies 93
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Boston’s 21-point first-quarter lead wasn’t enough to put the Memphis Grizzlies away Saturday night. But its 14-point fourth-quarter advantage certainly did the trick.
The Celtics got off to a racing start at FedExForum, as they built up a 29-8 lead during the opening 10 minutes of action against Memphis. The Grizzlies, however, would battle back and take a 73-71 advantage into the fourth quarter.
That comeback was enough to wake the Celtics back up. They opened up the final frame on a 16-0 run, which eventually earned them a 102-93 win.
Al Horford started off the run by making two turnaround hook shots, putting Boston back ahead by two points.
Terry Rozier followed up by making a 3-pointer and a cutting layup, and then snagged a steal on the defensive end that led to a Jayson Tatum fast-break jam.
Tatum then made a pull-up jumper, before Daniel Theis capped off the run with a wide-open corner 3.
The Grizzlies would not make their first field goal of the quarter until the 6:26 mark, but by then it was too late to start up another comeback run.
Key Player
The Boston Celtics dominated Wednesday night when Jayson Tatum was on the floor. They outscored the Grizzlies by 21 points during his team-high 34 minutes of action.
Not only did he lead the team in minutes and plus/minus rating; he also logged the most rebounds (nine), and was one point shy of Kyrie Irving’s team high point total of 20. And, his five offensive boards established a new career high.
Tatum also tied for the team-high in steals (two) and blocks (2), while shooting 7-for-13 on the offensive end, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
It was about as complete of a game as the 19-year-old rookie has had all season.
Box Score Nuggets
- Marc Gasol (30 points) and Tyreke Evans (25 points) combined for more than half of Memphis' point total.
- The Celtics had six players score in double figures, led by Kyrie Irving's 20 points.
- Jayson Tatum led or tied for team highs in rebounds (nine) blocks (two), steals (two) and plus/minus (plus-21)./li>
- Both teams made 14 3-pointers, though Boston had four fewer attempts (30) than Memphis (34).
- Irving and Al Horford tied for the game lead in assists with six apiece.
- Boston won the battle on the boards with 42 rebounds to Memphis' 38.
- Gasol not only led the game in points; he also had the most rebounds (10) and steals (three).
- Boston's bench outscored the Grizzlies' reserves, 26-15.
- Gasol, Evans and Dillon Brooks combined to shoot 12-of-19 from 3-point range. The rest of the team went 2-for-15 from deep.
- Tatum logged a career-high five offensive rebounds.
Quote of the Night
Any chance I get to play basketball, put my body to the test, it’s the best job in the world. So... thanks, NBA.
Kyrie Irving on Boston's hectic schedule of late.