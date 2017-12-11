Keys to the Game: Bulls 108, Celtics 85

Key Moment

What do you get when you combine a sputtering offense with a sputtering defense?

Yeah, nothing good.

Boston, playing Monday night without its top scorer in Kyrie Irving, couldn’t catch a groove at the offensive end of the court all night long. It finished the game having made only 39.8 percent of its shots, but a stretch of offense during the second quarter was particularly bad.

The Celtics scored only two points over a span of seven minutes and 36 seconds of playing time during the second period, beginning at the 11:35 mark and ending at the 3:58 mark. During that time frame, the team shot 1-for-10 from the field and committed five turnovers.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, Chicago had no issues scoring on Boston’s defense. The Bulls scored 24 points on 80.0 percent shooting, highlighted by 10 points from Bobby Portis.

Typically 24-2 runs in the other team’s favor help much toward grabbing a win. Monday night was no exception.

Boston trailed 52-34 after the run and it never climbed back to within single-digits the rest of the way. Chicago took it to the C’s and dealt Boston its first convincing loss of the season with a final tally of 108-85.