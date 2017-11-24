Keys to the Game: Celtics 118, Magic 103

Key Moment

Prior to Friday night’s matchup with the Orlando Magic, Brad Stevens answered a question about his team’s trend of lacking ball movement during first halves.

“It’s interesting, because that’s obviously been a lot of our focus in a lot of the time we’ve been talking,” he answered, “and when you look at the first half versus the second half, it’s night and day.

“One of the things I think we need to do is we need to be better (at moving the ball) in the first half. Then, secondly, we need to get the ball side to side because that’s usually a good indicator that we’re going to get a good attack.”

Was he wearing a mic? Were the speakers on in the locker room?

The boys were listening.

The Celtics came out of the gates and whipped the ball around better than they had at any point this season – first half or second half. They totaled 12 assists during the first quarter alone on 15 made baskets. Al Horford tallied seven dimes all on his own during the opening quarter.

As Stevens indicated, the C’s are pretty tough to guard when they’re moving the ball side to side, and Friday’s scoreboard confirmed that notion.

Boston dropped 40 points during the first quarter on 68.2 percent shooting and led by 14 points heading into the second frame. It only got better from there.

The Celtics, donning their new black jerseys for the very first time, dished out 21 assists during the first half. That number was two more than they racked up during all four quarters of Wednesday night’s loss in Miami combined.

Boston led by 26 points at the break, at 73-47, and there was no turning back from there.

The C’s continued to pour it on their visitors and eventually pulled ahead by as many as 32 points en route to their 118-103 victory. They finished with 27 assists on 42 baskets.