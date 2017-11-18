Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Hawks 99

Key Moment

Saturday night in Atlanta, we were kindly introduced to #MarcusSquared.

That’s Marcus Smart plus Marcus Morris, if you couldn’t figure it out.

That duo was the key to Boston’s fourth comeback victory of the season after trailing by at least 16 points. This time, the comeback took place in Atlanta, after the Hawks opened the game with red-hot shooting.

Atlanta jumped out to a 31-15 lead to start the game and finished the first quarter with a 15-point advantage after hitting 64.7 percent of its shots. This was all done against the NBA’s far-and-away best defense.

Boston’s defense began to figure things out during the second quarter, and the offense had a lot to do with that fact. Defense typically fuels offense, but this time, the opposite was the case.

Smart and Morris combined to score Boston’s first 18 points of the second quarter, quickly slicing a 15-point deficit all the way down to four. The duo needed only four-plus minutes to score the first 17 points of the run, and Smart added in a free throw a minute later.

Smart’s points came from the perimeter (two made 3-pointers) and the free-throw line (two made free throws), while Morris’ points arrived via impressive isolation buckets. They combined to shoot 5-for-7 from the field during the 18-point stretch.

Boston needed a jolt of energy, and that’s exactly what #MarcusSquared delivered. Their run woke the C’s up, and as a result, they began to take control of the game.

Boston went on to outscore Atlanta 90-64 over the final three quarters, all while limiting the Hawks to 42.6 percent shooting, en route to its 110-99 victory.

So while you’ll easily remember the team’s big buckets during the fourth quarter, don’t allow yourself to forget that game-changing run by newly-introduced #MarcusSquared at the start of the second quarter.