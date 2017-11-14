Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Nets 102

Key Moment

Don’t you just love when a Brad Stevens timeout turns into a complete game-changer? We do too, and we were able to enjoy such an occurrence again Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

The C’s had pulled ahead by as many as 13 points during the third quarter, but Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run to pull back to within one, at 82-81.

Stevens didn’t like what he was seeing out of Boston at that moment, so he called for a timeout. What he said during the stoppage of play resonated with his players, and according to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, the message was as follows:

“We just messed around for the last three minutes. Now we can play again.”

And play they did.

Boston came out of the timeout and immediately rattled off a 10-0 run to build up a 92-81 lead at the 6:53 mark of the quarter. That lead never dropped to fewer than four points from that point on as the C”s held on for a 109-102 win.

Marcus Morris was the key to it all, as he scored six of Boston’s 10 points during the run. He canned two free throws and two difficult, pullup jumpers to account for his portion of the spurt.

The other Marcus, Marcus Smart, added in two points from the free-throw line, and Shane Larkin took a steal coast-to-coast to cap the run with a beautiful layup.

Timeouts sure can do wonders, and that’s exactly what the Celtics needed to pull off their 13th straight win Tuesday night. Credit to Stevens for calling for the timeout and delivering a pointed message, but credit to the players as well for internalizing that message and picking up their play.