Keys to the Game: Celtics 104, Magic 88
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
When Marcus Morris returned from his knee injury this week, the hope was that he would help bring extra versatility to the Celtics' offense. He did just that during Sunday's win in Orlando, as he helped key a critical, 10-0 fourth-quarter run, while showing off his vast, offensive skill set.
The C's were ahead of Orlando 77-71 at the 11:34 mark of the fourth quarter, but in a matter of three minutes, they were able to extend that lead to 87-71.
Aron Baynes started off the scoring with a long, two-point jumper, that gave Boston an three-possession advantage.
Then Morris went to work on No. 6 overall draft pick Jonathan Isaac, as he hit a one-dribble, baseline jumper in the rookie's face.
Morris showed off his driving skills during Boston's next trip up the floor, as he sprinted past Bismack Biyobmo at the top of the arc, before being fouled by Orlando's helpless big man at the rim. He swished both free throws to put Boston ahead by 12 points.
Terry Rozier then hit two free throws of his own, before Morris capped off the run with a tremendous fadeaway jumper that he hit while falling on his back, which him six points during a span of less than two minutes.
Morris finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and zero turnovers, and the Celtics capitalized on their early-fourth-quarter run by putting the Magic away, 104-88.
Key Player
A dominant, individual performance is typically inspired by a high-scoring effort. Marcus Smart, however, was able to dominate Sunday's game despite only putting up 11 points in the scoring column. It was all of his other contributions that made his performance so sensational.
Smart neared triple-double territory, as he corralled eight rebounds and dished out a game-best eight assists during Boston's 16-point victory in Orlando. He also led the contest with three steals, blocked one shot and turned the ball over just twice.
Further evidence of Smart's dominance came in the plus/minus department. He finished with a spectacular plus-32 – the third-best mark of his career – during just 29 minutes of action.
There were seven players that scored more points than Smart Sunday night, but he proved that the scoring column is not all that matters when it comes to dominating performances. He was able to produce such an effort by contributing strong numbers in all of the other departments, while impacting the game with his typical cobra-like tenacity.
Box Score Nuggets
- No player on either team was able to crack into the 20s in the scoring department.
- Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon were the game's top scorers with 18 points apiece.
- All five Celtics starters reached double-digits in scoring.
- Six Celtics corralled at least seven rebounds, with Al Horford's 10 boards leading the way.
- Boston out-rebounded Orlando, 54-45.
- Marcus Smart led the game in assists (eight) and steals (three). He also posted a game-best plus-32 in just 29 minutes.
- As a team, the Magic logged only one more steal than Smart.
- Both squads turned the ball over 13 times.
- Both teams logged 38 points in the paint.
- The Celtics doubled up Orlando in second-chance points, 12-6.
- Smart logged Boston's only blocked shot of the night.
Quote of the Night
We set the tone. We made them do what we wanted them to do.
Marcus Smart on the Celtics' commanding win in Orlando.