Keys to the Game: Celtics 104, Magic 88

Key Moment

When Marcus Morris returned from his knee injury this week, the hope was that he would help bring extra versatility to the Celtics' offense. He did just that during Sunday's win in Orlando, as he helped key a critical, 10-0 fourth-quarter run, while showing off his vast, offensive skill set.

The C's were ahead of Orlando 77-71 at the 11:34 mark of the fourth quarter, but in a matter of three minutes, they were able to extend that lead to 87-71.

Aron Baynes started off the scoring with a long, two-point jumper, that gave Boston an three-possession advantage.

Then Morris went to work on No. 6 overall draft pick Jonathan Isaac, as he hit a one-dribble, baseline jumper in the rookie's face.

Morris showed off his driving skills during Boston's next trip up the floor, as he sprinted past Bismack Biyobmo at the top of the arc, before being fouled by Orlando's helpless big man at the rim. He swished both free throws to put Boston ahead by 12 points.

Terry Rozier then hit two free throws of his own, before Morris capped off the run with a tremendous fadeaway jumper that he hit while falling on his back, which him six points during a span of less than two minutes.

Morris finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and zero turnovers, and the Celtics capitalized on their early-fourth-quarter run by putting the Magic away, 104-88.