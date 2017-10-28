Keys to the Game: Celtics 96, Heat 90

Key Moment

When the Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving, they acquired a closer. He shut the door on the Heat Saturday night in Miami.

Boston had led by as many as 11 points during the second half but its lead was whittled down to two with 1:53 left on the clock. That’s when Irving took over.

First, he dropped in a beautiful, driving reverse layup off the glass with 1:38 remaining in the game to double his team’s lead to four. Then, with less than a minute left on the clock, Irving drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to push the lead up to seven. He tacked on two free throws with 21 seconds left to officially close the door on the Heat while pushing the Celtics to their fourth straight win, 96-90 over the Heat..

All in all, Irving scored seven straight for the C’s from the 2:02 mark of the fourth to the 57-second mark.