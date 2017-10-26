Keys to the Game: Celtics 96, Bucks 89

Key Moment

The 3-ball just wasn’t falling for the Boston Celtics during the first half of Thursday’s matchup in Milwaukee. They hit only 3-of-16 from downtown during the first 24 minutes of play.

But, as we all know, basketball is a hot-and-cold type of game. And boy, did the Celtics heat up from deep during the third quarter.

Boston connected on 5-of-6 from 3-point range during the third frame, including three straight triples that helped key a critical 15-6 run to end the quarter.

The C’s had been trailing 63-57 with 4:14 left in the third, when Kyrie Irving hit a step-back jumper to cut the lead to four.

Then came the 3s.

Horford hit the first two on consecutive possessions to put the C’s up 65-63. The Bucks then scored six straight points to go back up by two, but Jaylen Brown halted their momentum with another trey to bring Boston back to within one.

Aron Baynes hit two free throws that gave Boston a permanent lead, and Horford finished off the quarter by laying in an alley-oop buzzer beater off of in inbound pass from Irving.

Boston took the momentum and ran with it through the final 12 minutes of the game, as it outscored the Bucks 24-20 in the fourth, and came out on top with a 96-89 win.