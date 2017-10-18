Keys to the Game: Bucks 108, Celtics 100

Key Moment

In case you hadn’t heard the news, Giannis Antetokounmpo is pretty good.

So good, in fact, that he beat the Celtics almost single-handedly during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup at TD Garden.

The Greek Freak scored 16 points during the fourth quarter alone, thanks to a 5-for-7 shooting performance, to push Milwaukee to a 108-100 win over Boston.

The majority of Antetokounmpo’s work was done at the start of the fourth, as he scored 11 of Milwaukee’s first 13 points of the period. His 11th point of that run came at the 6:27 mark of the quarter and tied things up at 89-89.

The Bucks had trailed by as many as six points early on in the fourth.

Last season’s Rookie of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, soon got into the mix and combined with Antetokounmpo to push Milwaukee ahead 95-90 with 3:24 left in the contest. Brodgon’s 3-pointer at that moment provided the Bucks with a lead they would never relinquish.