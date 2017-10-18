Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 102, Celtics 99

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics were shaken to the core Tuesday night when Gordon Hayward gruesomely fractured his ankle just five minutes and 15 seconds into their season-opener in Cleveland. At that point, Hayward’s teammates could’ve easily collapsed to the floor as well.

Instead, they responded with as gritty and as heartfelt of an effort as they possibly could have mustered under the circumstances, by nearly upsetting the Cavaliers in comeback fashion.

The Celtics understandably struggled immediately following Hayward's injury as they attempted to regroup and regain their focus. Their offense was out of sync, as they mustered only 38 first-half points and fell into an 18-point hole.

The C’s must’ve discovered a newfound sense of hope during halftime, because they came out of the break looking like an entirely different team, and did a heck of a job rallying for their fallen teammate.

Marcus Smart – unsurprisingly – was main source of energy during Boston’s third-quarter comeback. After not scoring a single point during the first half, the 23-year-old guard played like a man on a mission out of the break. He tallied 12 points during the third quarter alone, and helped the C’s outscore the Cavs 33-18 during the frame.

Boston entered the fourth quarter facing a slim, 72-69 deficit, and battled back-and-forth with the Cavaliers until the final buzzer.

It came down to the final possession, with all eyes fittingly on Kyrie Irving as he attempted to boost Boston to a win in his first return to Cleveland.

The Celtics were trailing 102-99 with just six seconds remaining, and had one final chance after LeBron James missed what would have been a game-sealing 3-pointer.

Jayson Tatum corralled James' miss and quickly fed the rock to Jaylen Brown, who streaked upcourt with the hope of tying the game. His pullup attempt from deep clanked off the back of the rim, but James gave the C’s one last ray of hope when he batted the rebound straight to Irving, who was stationed behind the 3-point arc.

Irving, who had scored 10 points during the previous nine minutes, pump-faked as James charged toward him and then sidestepped into an off-balance, game-tying attempt. The shot looked like it was perfectly in line with the basket off his fingertips, but fell just inches short of the rim as time expired.

It was an unfortunate ending to a devastating night for the Celtics. However, their effort to rise up in the face of adversity was inspiring, as they showed that they have the grit and determination to move on despite losing one of their stars.