Boston Celtics Sign Jabari Bird

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed rookie guard Jabari Bird to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A four-year graduate out of the University of California, Berkeley, Bird (6-6, 198) earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors in 2016-17 after leading the Golden Bears in scoring with 14.3 points on 43.9% shooting (36.3% 3-PT, 76.4% FT). The Walnut Creek, CA native also produced 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 32.0 minutes over 27 games (25 starts).

Bird, 23, made 65 shots from beyond the arc in 2016-17, good for eighth on California’s single-season leaderboard. He scored 20 or more points on eight occasions, two of which came on consecutive nights (March 8 vs. Oregon State, March 9 vs. Utah) in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

An active participant on the 2017 Celtics Summer League team in both the Utah Jazz Summer League and the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas, Bird averaged 10.0 points on 61.1% shooting and hauled in 4.0 rebounds throughout five games in Las Vegas.

Bird is the second player to sign a two-way deal with the Celtics this offseason. Boston signed fellow rookie guard Kadeem Allen to the team’s first two-way contract on July 19.