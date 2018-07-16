Cavs Unveil Third Refurbished Court

Families on the near east side of Cleveland go to Sterling Recreation Center on E. 32nd Street for various programs, sports and more. Now for the first time in many, many years, they will have a fresh space to enjoy. Thanks to a partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland, those families have a renovated gym to play in. Many of the kids in the neighborhood had the chance to be among the first to check out the like-new facility on Monday.

Community View Photos: Snapshots from the event. More News: Cavs in the Community news.

The Cavs and the City officially unveiled the refurbished court during a press conference on Monday afternoon, hosted by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad. Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the crowd, and were joined by several Cavs legends and President Nic Barlage, as well as Director of Public Works Michael Cox and Division of Recreation Commissioner Sam Gissentaner. The VIPs were then joined by several Sterling kids for the ribbon cutting at center court to officially mark the opening of the new floor. All the kids in attendance participated in a basketball clinic with Cavs Academy coaches.

Sterling is the third of 24 recreation center and high school basketball courts that the Cavs have committed to refurbish in partnership with the City of Cleveland. Earlier this year, the Cavs and City unveiled the renovated courts at Cudell Recreation Center and Earle B. Turner Recreation Center. Work is already underway on the fourth facility.