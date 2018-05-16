Cavs Unveil Second Refurbished Court

Since changing from a YMCA to a City of Cleveland facility in 2005, Earle B. Turner Recreation Center’s basketball court has never had a facelift – until now. Now, thanks to a partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland the local residents who visit the gym will have a fresh space to enjoy. On Wednesday, 50 neighborhood kids had the chance to check out their new digs when the Cavs welcomed them to Earle B. Turner for the official unveiling of the refurbished court.

The Cavs and the City of Cleveland hosted a press conference at the Miles Ave. location Wednesday afternoon with team and government officials. Led by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, dignitaries such as Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and President Nic Barlage, were joined by City of Cleveland Chief of Operations, Darnell Brown, Council President Kevin Kelley, Councilman Kevin Bishop, Assistant Director of Public Works Kim Johnson and Division of Recreation Commissioner Sam Gissentaner. Cavs legends Jim Chones, Austin Carr and Campy Russell were also in attendance. Earle B. Turner, former Councilman and namesake of the rec center, was also on hand to celebrate the new court.

After hearing from the speakers, several of the kids gathered with them at midcourt for the official ribbon cutting

Then the renovated court was immediately put to good use. In between being entertained by members of the Scream Team and mascots, all of the kids participated in a basketball clinic led by Cavs Academy coaches.

The Cavs and the City of Cleveland will now immediately get to work on the next gym to be refurbished: Sterling Recreation Center.