Cavs Unveil First Refurbished Court

Children and families on the near West Side of Cleveland have a fresh space to play basketball, volleyball and other sports, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland. The Cavs and the City unveiled the renovated gymnasium at Cudell Recreation Center on Monday, and 50 neighborhood children were the first to try out the refurbished court.

Representatives from the Cavs, including CEO Len Komoroski, were joined by officials from the City of Cleveland, including Mayor Frank Jackson, to officially open the like-new space. Led by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, Komoroski, Mayor Jackson and City Council President Kevin Kelley addressed the audience on the importance of improving the spaces used by families in our communities. The speakers also thanked the many people from both the Cavs and the City’s Division of Recreation who put in countless hours to renovate the court, which included painting the walls in Wine and Gold and redoing the hardwood floor.

Cudell is the first of all the Cleveland recreation center basketball courts that the Cavs have committed to refurbish in partnership with the City of Cleveland Division of Recreation. It was announced on Monday that Earle B. Turner Recreation Center will be the next to be renovated.

Following the official ribbon cutting on Monday, the 50 neighborhood kids in attendance were treated to a basketball clinic on the new floor with Cavs Academy coaches.