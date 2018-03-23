Daily News - March 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How can the Cavaliers get more out of George Hill?: 'Hey, Joe!'

Hey, @Teexohn: Would you prefer LeBron not dish out 17 assists to no turnovers, and score fewer than 35 points? I'm not sure I agree that "point guards" don't like playing with him. Kyrie Irving's issues had nothing to do with LeBron's usage rate. It was more about how LeBron dominated the Cavs' culture and also how he treated Kyrie, personally (kind of the way a senior would treat a freshman in school, at times). As for Hill, his numbers were already down this season in Sacramento, where there is no one named LeBron. Here, he's been slightly worse (he was shut out on Monday). But it's not a lack of touches. In fact, Hill is getting about a half a shot more per game (8.1) with Cleveland than he did in Sacramento. It's what Hill does once he gets the ball. With Kevin Love back and Kyle Korver's emergence, Hill is going to be open more and he's got to shoot it. He's had games of 26 points and 22 points since joining the Cavs. He doesn't need to be that guy, but they need 10 to 12 points from him and 16 out of their shooting guard. If not...hey, Jose Calderon is shooting 47 percent from 3-point range this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Akron woman posts billboards reminding LeBron James '#ThisIsHome'

AKRON, Ohio - Akron's Cleveland Cavaliers fans can thank a local resident for two new billboards encouraging LeBron James to stay with the Cavs.

Alison McIntyre Baranek, a realtor with Stouffer Realty in Fairlawn, posted the billboards on behalf of all Akron fans.

"It just seems right to reach out to him and let him know we want him to stay, to show him some hometown love," she said. "He does so much for our community, especially the kids. Akron is so much better with him here."

Billboards to woo James, a free agent, to other teams have been popping up everywhere. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsSuns Game Preview - March 23, 2018

The Cavaliers (42-29) round out their three-game homestand, as well as their season-series with the Phoenix Suns (19-53), on Friday night in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold topped the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors in a thrilling, 132-129, victory that saw the Cavs come from behind to snatch the win in the final minute.

In the win, the Cavs exploded on offense, tallying an incredible 42 first-quarter points out of the gate. This was also the fourth time this season the Cavaliers put up at least 130 points, while shooting season-highs of .603 (47-78) from the field and .625 (15-24) from three-point range. The last time Cleveland shot at least .600 from the field and .600 from beyond the arc in the same game was on March 16, 2003 versus Utah (.602 FG%, 636 3FG%). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

