By the Numbers: Eclipsing the Suns

As the Wine & Gold get set to host Phoenix on Friday, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' recent success over the Suns in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

6 … game winning streak over the Phoenix Suns dating back to March of 2015.

.632 … winning percentage against PHX since February 11, 2009.

112.0 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold during their six-game winning streak over the Suns.

+12.8 … point differential garnered by the Cavs in that span.

18.8, 11.3 … career point and rebound averages posted by Kevin Love against Phoenix.

.497, .435 … field goal (239-481) and three-point (87-200) percentages for the Cavs in their six-game streak.

14.5 … made triples averaged by Cleveland during those six contests.

27.5 … career points per game averaged by LeBron James against Phoenix.

102-77 … fast break points advantage for the Wine & Gold during their Suns winning streak.

.318 … Suns' three-point percentage in that span.

1,164 … days since the Wine & Gold last loss to the Suns.