CavsSuns Game Preview - March 23, 2018

The Cavaliers (42-29) round out their three-game homestand, as well as their season-series with the Phoenix Suns (19-53), on Friday night in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold topped the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors in a thrilling, 132-129, victory that saw the Cavs come from behind to snatch the win in the final minute.

In the win, the Cavs exploded on offense, tallying an incredible 42 first-quarter points out of the gate. This was also the fourth time this season the Cavaliers put up at least 130 points, while shooting season-highs of .603 (47-78) from the field and .625 (15-24) from three-point range. The last time Cleveland shot at least .600 from the field and .600 from beyond the arc in the same game was on March 16, 2003 versus Utah (.602 FG%, 636 3FG%).

While the Wednesday's victory was undoubtedly a team victory, LeBron James played out of his mind against Toronto, ultimately leading his squad to secure the comeback win. Over four quarters, James registered his 44th double-double of the season with a game-high 35 points (14 in 4th) on 11-19 (.579) shooting and 12-14 (.857) from the foul line, a game-high 17 assists (zero turnovers), seven rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes.

James also notched the most assists with no turnovers in his career on Wednesday night and became the first player in NBA history to record 35+ points, 15+ assists and zero turnovers in any game (including playoffs) since the NBA started recording turnovers in 1977-78.

Kevin Love, who played in just his second game back since injuring his hand back in late-January, excelled alongside LBJ. In fact, James assisted on Love's 1,000th career three-pointer with his final triple of the night that extended the Cavs’ lead to four (128-124) with 27.5 seconds remaining in the game. Overall, Love notched 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3FG), a game-high 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes versus Toronto.

The Wine & Gold roll into the last game of their homestand with confidence, which should startle a struggling Suns squad the Cavs defeated just over a week ago.

Phoenix is arriving in Cleveland having lost 19 of their last 20 games, including nine straight. Even though the Lottery-bound Suns could have a bright future with scoring machine Devin Booker at the helm, the club is struggling to find a second scoring option to give them support down the stretch. Over their 1-19 stretch since February 2, the Suns are averaging only 102.3 points per game compared to their opponents' 119.4.

In their most recent game, the Suns were unable to hold their own against the revamped Detroit Pistons, who cruised past Phoenix, 115-88, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona. Center Alex Len led his squad in points with 19 while grabbing 12 boards in the loss.

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #3 - George Hill #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - Elfrid Payton #30 - Troy Daniels #20 - Josh Jackson #35 - Dragan Bender #21 - Alex Len

Status Update: (Cavs) - Larry Nance Jr., (Right hamstring soreness, Questionable), Cedi Osman, (Left hip strain, Out), Kyle Korver, (NWT, Excused for personal matter, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Right ankle strain, Questionable), Rodney Hood, (Low back strain, Questionable)

Status Update: (Suns) - Devin Booker, (Right hand strain, Questionable), TJ Warren, (Left knee inflammation, Questionable), Brandon Knight, (Left ACL tear, Out), Alan Williams, (Right meniscus repair, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the final matchup of the season between the Cavaliers and Suns after Cleveland topped Phoenix 129-107 on March 13 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

In the win, the Wine & Gold jumped out to a 20-point lead (38-18) in the first quarter and led by double-digits the rest of the way. Defensively, Cleveland had 12 steals, a season-high tying nine blocks and scored 21 points off 18 Phoenix turnovers. On the offensive end, the Cavs shot 43-87 (.494) from the field, 17-35 (.486) from three-point range and 26-30 (.867) from the foul line and had 25 assists. Cleveland also recorded 27 fast break points and had seven players score in double figures, led by LeBron James’ triple-double (28 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 33 MIN).

The Cavaliers have won six straight games over the Suns (since March 7, 2015). Cleveland has posted four double-digit victories over that span, outscoring Phoenix by an average of 12.8 points (112.0-99.2) during their win streak. The Wine & Gold have also outshot them from the field (.497-.437) and from beyond the arc (.435-.318), while averaging 24.3 assists and 14.5 three-pointers made per game during that six-game stretch.

