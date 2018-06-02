Daily News - June 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

After George Hill's sleepless night, Cavaliers vow they aren't 'broken' by Game 1 loss

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After the changed call on LeBron James and before JR Smith did, well, what he did, George Hill missed a free throw that could've won Game 1 of the Finals for the Cavaliers.

And he stayed up "most of the night" reliving it.

"I stayed up most of the night rewatching the free throw, rewatching the play," Hill said Friday.

The Cavs are still a ball of emotion after letting a golden opportunity slip through their hands in a 124-114 loss to the Warriors Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Can they come alive after a sleepless night?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND -- Two days between games in the NBA Finals can feel like two weeks.

Two ... long ... sleepless ...weeks.

At least it can for the Cleveland Cavaliers after losing, 124-114, in overtime to the Golden State Warriors in the opening game of the 2018 NBA Finals.

In a conference call with the media on Friday, George Hill admitted watching replays of himself missing a free throw with 4.5 seconds left.

Hill swished the first shot. That tied the score at 107-107.

NBA stands by referees' changing of call against LeBron James that helped turn Game 1 for Warriors

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The NBA fully supported referee Ken Mauer's reasoning for reviewing and changing a call against LeBron James in the final minute of the Cavs' 124-114 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals.

Officials initially ruled that James drew a charge on Kevin Durant with 36.4 seconds left and the Cavs leading 104-102, but reviewed the play because there was "doubt" as to whether or not James was standing outside the charge circle.

James was clearly outside the circle, easily discernible to viewers watching the game live.

According to the league's review of officials in the last two minutes of a close game, the crew "was not reasonably certain whether James was in the restricted area after an offensive foul was called against Durant."

