CavsWarriors Game Preview - June 3, 2018

The Cavaliers look to even their NBA Finals series with the Warriors when the two teams do battle on Sunday in Game 2. Tipoff from Oracle Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

In a thrilling Game 1 duel, the Wine & Gold kept pace with the Warriors through four-quarters before falling in overtime, 124-114, on Thursday night in Oakland.

Going forward, the Cavs will look to replicate their previous performance in Game 2, which history shows the Cavs tend to perform well in. In fact, Cleveland is 16-4 in Game Twos of any series, since 2009.

Looking back to their well-rounded Game 1 performance, the Cavs excelled at a number of different areas, team-wise and individually.

From a defensive standpoint, the Wine & Gold battled hard on the boards, out-rebounding the Warriors 53-38 (+15) - their biggest rebound margin this postseason. Cleveland’s 53 rebounds were also the most the team has tallied in the 2018 Playoffs. The Cavs have now recorded at least a 10+ advantage on the glass in four of their last six games, out-rebounding foes by an average of 7.0 boards (44.8-37.8) over that stretch (since May 19). Cleveland also pulled down 19 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points in Game 1 (both 2018 Playoff highs).

Of course, one cannot overlook the individual effort that LeBron James put on display Thursday night, which helped give the Cavaliers the edge they needed to force a tough outing against their rivals.

In Game 1, James finished with a franchise playoff record and postseason career-high 51 points on 19-32 (.594) shooting from the field, 3-7 (.429) from beyond the arc and 10-11 (.909) from the foul line, to go along with eight rebounds, a team-high eight assists, one steal and one block in 48 minutes. James became the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points in a Finals game and the first since Michael Jordan scored 55 points on June 16, 1993 against Phoenix. He is also the first player to post a stat line of at least 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a Finals game.

LeBron also became the sixth player in league history to play in eight-consecutive NBA Finals, joining Bill Russell’s 1950s-60s Celtics teams: Russell (10 in a row from 1957-1966), Sam Jones (nine), Tom Heinsohn (nine), K.C. Jones (eight) and Frank Ramsey (eight). In the 2018 Playoffs, James leads the NBA in points per game (34.9, second-highest in playoff career) and double-doubles (13, tied for his second-most in a single postseason), while adding 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

In his first game back since suffering a concussion in Game 6 of the ECF, Kevin Love quickly found his groove, posting his sixth double-double of the 2018 Playoffs with 21 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in 39 minutes during Game 1. It marked Love's 13th career 20-10 game in the postseason, as well as his first 20-10 performance in a Finals game.

Larry Nance Jr., who played in his first-ever Finals game on Thursday, had a near double-double in Game 1, tallying nine points (4-6 FG), a playoff career-high 11 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench. It was his first double-digit rebound performance of his playoff career.

Each of these individual performances helped counteract another solid outing by the Western Conference Champion Warriors, who had three starters notch 20-plus point performances.

Sharpshooting point guard Steph Curry led GS with 29 points and tallied nine assists and six rebounds through 46 minutes, shooting 11-23 from the field and knocking down 5-11 from downtown.

Kevin Durant followed Curry with 26 points and had nine total rebounds in Game 1. Durant wasn't especially hot from behind-the-arc, however, hitting only one deep ball on seven tries.

Klay Thompson, who suffered a leg contusion early on in Game 1, returned in the second quarter and finished with 24 points on 8-16 shooting. He also knocked down five treys in his club's win.

Finally, the Warriors' fourth all-star, Draymond Green, got hot late in the game, hitting a three-pointer both in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Green finished the night with 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for a near triple-double.

FOX Sports Ohio: Before and after all Cavs playoffs games, FOX Sports Ohio will provide pre- and postgame coverage hosted by Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell that will include reporting and analysis from Fred McLeod, Austin Carr and Allie Clifton, with guest appearances from former Cavs coach Mike Fratello.

TV: ABC

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

#3 - George Hill #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #30 - Stephen Curry #11 - Klay Thompson #23 - Draymond Green #35 - Kevin Durant #5 - Kevon Looney

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report

Status Update: (Warriors) - Andre Iguodala, (Left lateral leg contusion, Out)

*Subject to change.

As Game 2 looms on the horizon, check out some of these postseason milestones that could be passed come Sunday night in The Bay.

From a league perspective, LeBron James, who has scored 1,298 points in his Finals career, is just 20 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317 PTS) for second-most in Finals history. James (109 30-pt games) needs one more 30-point game to break a tie with Michael Jordan (109 30-pt games) for the most in NBA playoff history.

LBJ will can also hold the NBA record for most 40-point performances in a single postseason (currently tied with Jerry West, who had eight such games in 1965) with just one more big outing this series.

JR Smith (281 3FGM), on the other hand, is only five triples shy of moving past Derek Fisher (285 3FGM) for eigth place in career playoff three-pointers.

From a franchise perspective, Kevin Love (110 AST) needs a single assist to pass Larry Nance Sr. (110 AST) for sole possession of the eighth-most in franchise playoff history.

Swish (781 PTS) is also just two points away from passing Brad Daugherty (782 PTS) for sixth place on the Cavaliers all-time playoff scoring list.

Following Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals, the Cavs and Warriors will make their way to The Land for Games 3 & 4, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday, June 6 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on ABC. Game 4 will follow on Friday, June 8. If necessary, Game 5 will see both squads return to The Bay on Monday, June 11.

