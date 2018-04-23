Cavs 2018 NBA Playoffs Official Fan Guide

When it’s win or go home, everything takes on greater importance. Everything is on the line. Every single thing matters – everything. CLEVELAND wants it more, and we will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to win. We’re united against those who say we can’t and are eager to show the world that we can… and will.

Get ready for the action and excitement of the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart as the defending Eastern Conference Champions compete for their fourth-consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers will face the Indiana Pacers in Round 1 in a best-of-seven series that tips off with Games 1 and 2 being played at Quicken Loans Arena. Doors to Quicken Loans Arena will open two hours prior to tipoff for each home game, with a FREE Cavs Fan Fest taking place on Gateway Plaza.

FULL PLAYOFF FAN GUIDE