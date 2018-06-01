Let's Get Physical

There are plenty of words that could describe the Cavaliers this season. Not all of them are complimentary. But no one who’s watched this squad could argue that an appropriate descriptor of the 2017-18 Cavs is “resilient.”

If nothing else, the Wine & Gold have been resilient.

That resiliency is going to be tested again – with Cleveland coming off one of the toughest losses (to swallow) in recent memory, a controversial Game 1 defeat that cost the Cavs a chance to steal homecourt advantage from Curry and Co.

Still, if one’s able to remove the way the game curdled in the closing moments, the Cavaliers proved to themselves, the basketball world – and maybe the Warriors themselves – that, despite being prohibitive favorites, the World Champs are very beatable.

The Cavaliers are going to need more from their backcourt. George Hill and J.R. Smith combined for 17 points, with Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Korver adding only seven more off the bench. The quartet was a combined 8-for-28 from the floor.

But Cleveland got good production from its frontcourt – lifted by another epic performance from LeBron James, who notched 13 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-of-7 from the field in the final period, nearly guiding his squad to the upset and adding another chapter to what’s already been a postseason masterpiece.

Kevin Love was aggressive – finishing with 21 points and a game-high 13 boards despite struggling from beyond the arc.

”It was definitely a tough one,” said Love, who averaged 24.0 points and 12.5 boards in two regular season meetings with Golden State. “We'll go back to the drawing board (Friday). We'll look at film, we'll get our bodies right. Saturday, same kind of thing, and be ready to go Sunday. But it's just an unfortunate and tough way to walk away from here tonight. We felt like we could have had that one.”

Tristan Thompson was quiet before being shown the door late in overtime, but Larry Nance Jr. picked up the slack like a Finals veteran – going 4-of-6 from the floor, adding 11 boards (four offensive) in just under 20 minutes of work. In his first career postseason journey, Nance is shooting an even 75 percent from the floor – 36-of-48 – posting his first double-digit rebounding game of the postseason on Thursday.

Those who remember the 2015 Finals recall a tough Game 1 loss – one in which the Cavaliers lost Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the postseason (after already losing Kevin Love in the First Round). Cleveland eventually fell in overtime, 108-100, but seemed to stagger the Dubs, bouncing back to win Game 2 in an overtime classic that featured the iconic image of LeBron James viciously spiking the basketball at center court as time expired.

The Cavs would eventually drop that Finals matchup in six games.

The Wine & Gold’s mettle was tested the next year, falling behind 3-1 before doing the unthinkable – dropping Golden State in three straight to bring Cleveland its first title in over half-a-decade. Last year, the Warriors got the best of the Cavs in five games.

In the first three rounds of this heavyweight matchup, plus Thursday’s overtime victory, the Warriors now sport a 12-7 record over Cleveland. The common denominator in Golden State’s success is the play of their star-studded starting lineup. The common denominator in Cleveland’s success has been its resiliency – and a steady dose of the game’s greatest player.

In Thursday’s loss, it wasn’t just LeBron’s 51 points that kept the Cavs within punching distance. They won the tough guy stats – dominating on the boards, 53-38, on the offensive glass, 19-4, and on second-chance scoring, 21-10. Larry Nance Jr. was more physical than anyone along Golden State’s frontline and Tristan Thompson, while not putting up good numbers in the series opener, never has to apologize for lack of toughness.

”Larry Nance’s activity around the rim was great,” praised Tyronn Lue on Friday’s conference call. “When they’re playing small, switching a lot of things, with him being on the offensive glass – getting easy put-backs, giving us extra possessions (as well as Tristan) – that’s huge for us.”

”We watched a lot of film on (Golden State) throughout the Playoffs and specifically, in their last series and saw that P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela really hit the offensive glass and created a lot of opportunities for their team,” observed Nance following Thursday’s loss. “And that’s something that I pride myself on -- Tristan does, Kevin (does) – on creating more opportunities for us. And hopefully we can exploit that.”

Things got nasty at the end of Game 1 – and the Finals have just begun. With what these teams have gone through every June for the past three years, there’s bound to be bad blood.

After having to bear the burden of maintaining the Eastern Conference crown, the Cavaliers seem comfortable in their underdog role. They've been counted out all season - having remade the roster twice after several trades this year.

If Tyronn Lue’s squad is able to knock off the Warriors, it’ll be one of the greatest upsets in sports history and perhaps the greatest story in the long, twisted saga of Cleveland sports.

But they’ll have to start on Sunday night in Game 2. They might not be the more talented team, but they’re definitely the tougher one – forged by a season of stress. And they’ve proved in the past that a little toughness goes a long way against Golden State.