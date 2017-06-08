Wisconsin Herd Selected as Team Name for Bucks' NBA D-League Franchise

MILWAUKEE (June 8, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks’ new NBA Developmental League franchise set to begin play in Oshkosh for the 2017-18 season has been named the Wisconsin Herd. The Wisconsin Herd name reflects the Bucks brand while representing the Bucks as a statewide organization from the top down. BMO Harris Bank has been named the first major partner of the Wisconsin Herd. The Herd will begin their inaugural season in the NBA D-League in November.

“The Wisconsin Herd is so much more than a team name; it’s a brand that embodies a group of players fighting to join the Milwaukee Bucks, along with an excited fan base ready to rally behind Wisconsin’s newest team,” said Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes. “We hope the people of the Fox Valley join the Herd today with family-affordable season tickets to watch future NBA talent.”

“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “The Herd will become an important brand extension of the Bucks and we’re excited to watch the emerging talent in the upcoming season.”

The Herd will debut the team’s official logo at a special event in Oshkosh on June 22. Following the event there will be an NBA Draft watch party, where fans can not only watch future NBA players get drafted, but also possible D-League players that could take the Oshkosh Arena court one day. More details on this event will be announced at a later date.

“The Wisconsin Herd name has a strong, competitive feel, and it says we’re a team that’s here to win,” said Oshkosh Mayor Steve Cummings. “It has a nice tie with the Bucks while being very much a part of this state and its image.”

Season tickets for the inaugural season of the Wisconsin Herd are available now. Tickets for all 24 regular season home games begin at just $192. Premium season ticket memberships are also available, giving fans access to exclusive club spaces offering high-end amenities, complimentary food and beverage, and the best VIP experience in the Fox Valley.

To purchase season tickets, or for more information on the Wisconsin Herd, fans can visit www.bucks.com/dleague or call Herd sales representatives at the Bucks office at (414) 227-0599.