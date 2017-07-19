Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Grants $1 Million to Local Nonprofits

MILWAUKEE (July 19, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation (MBF) is granting a total of $1 million to 15 Milwaukee-based organizations, marking a significant milestone for the Foundation, which launched in June 2016. Bucks President Peter Feigin was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, United Community Center Executive Director Ricardo Diaz, Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd, Bucks General Manager Jon Horst, Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry and Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Executive Director Alicia Dupies at today’s Foundation grant announcement in front of the new Bucks arena at the Milwaukee Tool Construction Site in downtown Milwaukee.

“We’re delighted to make such a major investment in these 15 community groups through the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation,” said Feigin. “The Bucks are proud to call Milwaukee home and we are committed to making a positive impact on the young people of our city by developing their potential. We are inspired by these organizations and thank them for the work they do to better our community.”

Each organization selected to receive funding from the MBF was chosen after a thorough review process and align with one of the Foundation’s three focus areas: youth education, youth health and wellness, and community betterment. All 15 community partners will use the MBF funds to improve results within their individual programs.

“When we launched the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, our goal was to focus on providing support to organizations which align with our three focus areas,” Dupies said. “It was also clear that there was a major need for mentoring. Nearly every one of these organizations provide positive mentoring programs in some capacity. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with these community organizations.”

In addition to receiving funds from the MBF, each of the 15 organizations will have their respective logos and mission statements displayed on a reserved piece of fencing surrounding the Milwaukee Tool Construction site in downtown Milwaukee on Juneau Avenue, McKinley Avenue and Old World Third Street. The signs will remain in place for the duration of construction on the new arena.

“The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation has quickly taken to heart and to action the needs of our community,” Diaz said. “The energy and focus the entire Bucks organization has infused across Milwaukee over the last 18 months is unprecedented. On behalf of all grantees, we are honored to be a recipient of this first grant stream, and look forward to deepening our partnership with the team.”

Below is a full list of grant recipients and their specific plans for the funds: