'Bango's Road Trip' to Make Appearances Across Wisconsin the Next Three Weekends

MILWAUKEE (July 25, 2017) – Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network are hitting the road for the return of the popular “Bango’s Road Trip,” which will make more than 25 stops in three different parts of Wisconsin over the next three weekends. The Bucks will be bringing their entertaining show on the road, giving fans the chance to participate in games, take photos, win prizes and get autographs from Bango, the Rim Rockers and Milwaukee Bucks Dancers during seven days in 20 cities and towns in late July and early August.

During the first weekend of “Bango’s Road Trip” on July 28 and 29, the tour will make stops in West Bend, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Seymour, Green Bay and Sheboygan, before heading to Central Wisconsin on the second weekend of the trip from August 4-6, to make stops in Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Lake, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Rhinelander. The final weekend of “Bango’s Road Trip” will venture out to Northern Wisconsin for stops in Madison, Ladysmith, Superior, Iron River, Ashland, Odanah, Eagle River, Three Lakes and Crandon from August 10-12.

A full schedule for Bango’s Road Trip for the next three weekends is below: