'Bango's Road Trip' to Make Appearances Across Wisconsin the Next Three Weekends

MILWAUKEE (July 25, 2017) – Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network are hitting the road for the return of the popular “Bango’s Road Trip,” which will make more than 25 stops in three different parts of Wisconsin over the next three weekends. The Bucks will be bringing their entertaining show on the road, giving fans the chance to participate in games, take photos, win prizes and get autographs from Bango, the Rim Rockers and Milwaukee Bucks Dancers during seven days in 20 cities and towns in late July and early August.
During the first weekend of “Bango’s Road Trip” on July 28 and 29, the tour will make stops in West Bend, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Seymour, Green Bay and Sheboygan, before heading to Central Wisconsin on the second weekend of the trip from August 4-6, to make stops in Oshkosh, Appleton, Green Lake, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Rhinelander. The final weekend of “Bango’s Road Trip” will venture out to Northern Wisconsin for stops in Madison, Ladysmith, Superior, Iron River, Ashland, Odanah, Eagle River, Three Lakes and Crandon from August 10-12.
A full schedule for Bango’s Road Trip for the next three weekends is below:
|Lake Winnebago Area
|Friday, July 28
|
|9:00 a.m.
|
Washington County Fair
3000 Hwy PV
West Bend, WI
|10:30 a.m.
|
Pick ‘n Save
760 W Johnson St
Fond du Lac, WI
|11:15 a.m.
|
Oshkosh Arena Construction Site
1100 S Main St.
Oshkosh, WI
|1:00 p.m.
|
Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)
501 E. Parkway Ave.
Oshkosh, WI
|3:00 p.m.
|
BMO Harris Bank
50 Pearl Ave.
Oshkosh, WI
|Saturday, July 29
|
|9:00 a.m.
|
EAA Air Show
3000 Poberezny Road
Oshkosh, WI
|11:45 a.m.
|
Outagamie County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)
637 N Main St.
Seymour, WI
|2:00 p.m.
|
Green Bay Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)
1451 University Ave.
Green Bay, WI
|4:00 p.m.
|
Pick ‘n Save
1317 N 25th St.
Sheboygan, WI
|Central Wisconsin
|Friday, August 4
|
|10:45 a.m.
|
BMO Harris Bank
2100 Omro Rd #1
Oshkosh, WI
|11:45 a.m.
|
Einstein Middle School (Rim Rockers Show)
324 E. Florida Ave.
Appleton, WI
|3:30 p.m.
|
Green Lake County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)
570 South Street
Green Lake, WI
|6:00 p.m.
|
Golden Sans Speedway (Rim Rockers Show)
10992 WI-53
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
|Saturday, August 5
|
|10:45 a.m.
|
Bike for Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)
3300 Business Park Drive
Stevens Point, WI
|12:30 p.m.
|
Copps
1500 Pinecrest Avenue
Stevens Point, WI
|3:30 p.m.
|
Oneida County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)
Pioneer Park
Rhinelander, WI
|8:00 p.m.
|
Winnebago County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)
Winnebago County Fair Grounds
Oshkosh, WI
|Northern Wisconsin
|Thursday, August 10
|
|12:00 p.m.
|
Wendy’s
3910 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI
|6:00 p.m.
|
Rusk County Jr. Fair (Rim Rockers Show)
825 E. Third St. South
Ladysmith, WI
|Friday, August 11
|
|9:30 a.m.
|
BMO Harris Bank
1425 Tower Ave
Superior, WI
|10:30 a.m.
|
Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)
710 Catlin Ave.
Superior, WI
|1:45 p.m.
|
Bayfield County Fair (Rim Rockers Show)
N. Main St.
Iron River, WI
|4:00 p.m.
|
BMO Harris Bank
100 Main St E.
Ashland, WI
|5:00 p.m.
|
Boys & Girls Club (Rim Rockers Show)
304 Elm
Odanah, WI
|Saturday, August 12
|
|9:30 a.m.
|
Pick ‘n Save
711 US-45
Eagle River, WI
|10:15 a.m.
|
BMO Harris Bank
1784 Superior St.
Three Lakes, WI
|12:00 p.m.
|
Potawatomi Tribal Center (Rim Rockers Show)
8000 Potawatomi Trail
Crandon, WI