Wisconsin Herd to Host Logo Launch and NBA Draft Viewing Party

The Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ new NBA Development League franchise, is inviting fans to attend a Logo Launch and NBA Draft Viewing Party on Thursday, June 22, at The Bar of Oshkosh. The celebration of the new logo, which will be unveiled at an event for Herd season ticket holders earlier in the day, will start at 5:30 p.m., with the 2017 NBA Draft tipping-off at 6 p.m. The first 100 fans in attendance at the Logo Launch and NBA Draft Viewing Party will receive a commemorative Wisconsin Herd logo

Bucks mascot Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Hoop Troop will be on hand at the event to join fans in celebrating the new Wisconsin Herd logo and to watch the NBA Draft. The Bucks have the 17th and 48th selections in the draft.

The Wisconsin Herd will begin its inaugural season in the NBA D-League in November. Season tickets are available now for all 24 regular season home games, beginning at just $192. Premium season ticket memberships are also available, giving fans access to exclusive club spaces offering high-end amenities, complimentary food and beverage, and the best VIP experience in the Fox Valley.

To purchase season tickets, or for more information on the Wisconsin Herd, fans can visit WisconsinHerd.com or call a Herd sales representative at the Bucks office at (414) 227-0599.