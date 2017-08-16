Bucks Jersey Rankings Update
Three years ago, I ranked every Bucks jersey in franchise history. Two years ago, the Bucks unveiled a few new kits. The other day, they made a little addition to the existing versions. All of this is to say, it is time to re-do the all-time rankings.
Jersey History
Here is some great background on the history of the Bucks logo and nickname, dating back to the start of the franchise in 1968, including logo history.
Jersey Rankings
23
The Jersey: 1971-72 to 1974-75 (Home)
Pictured: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
22
The Jersey: 2006-07 to 2009-10 (Road)
Pictured: Earl Boykins
21
The Jersey: 2006-07 to 2009-10 (Home)
Pictured: Jerry Stackhouse
20
The Jersey: 1994-95 to 2000-01 (Home)
Pictured: Shawn Respert
19
The Jersey: 1994-95 to 2000-01 (Road)
Pictured: Ray Allen
18
The Jersey: 2001-02 to 2005-06 (Home)
Pictured: Toni Kukoc
17
The Jersey: 2001-02 to 2005-06 (Road)
Pictured: Michael Redd
16
The Jersey: 1975-76 to 1976-77 (Home)
Pictured: Junior Bridgeman
15
The Jersey: 1995-96 to 1998-99 (Road)
Pictured: Glenn Robinson
14
The Jersey: 2008-09 to Present (Road)
Pictured: Giannis Antetokounmpo
13
The Jersey: 1968-69 to 1971-72 (Road)
Pictured: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12
The Jersey: 1968-69 to 1971-72 (Home)
Pictured: Bob Dandridge
11
The Jersey: 1977-78 to 1984-85 (Road)
Pictured: Alton Lister
10
The Jersey: 1977-78 to 1984-85 (Home)
Pictured: Brian Winters
9
The Jersey: 1975-76 to 1976-77 (Road)
Pictured: Elmore Smith
8
The Jersey: 1976-77 to 1977-78 (Home)
Pictured: Quinn Buckner
7
The Jersey: 1976-77 to 1977-78 (Road)
Pictured: Dave Meyers
6
The Jersey: 1973-74 to 1974-75 (Road)
Pictured: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
5
The Jersey: 2015 to Present (Home)
Pictured: Jason Terry
4
The Jersey: 2015 to Present (Road)
Pictured: Malcolm Brogdon
3
The Jersey: 1986-87 to 1992-93 (Road)
Pictured: Ricky Pierce
2
The Jersey: 1986-87 to 1992-93 (Home)
Pictured: Paul Pressey
1
The Jersey: 2015 to Present (Alternate)
Pictured: Giannis Antetokounmpo