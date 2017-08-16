Bucks Jersey Rankings Update

Three years ago, I ranked every Bucks jersey in franchise history. Two years ago, the Bucks unveiled a few new kits. The other day, they made a little addition to the existing versions. All of this is to say, it is time to re-do the all-time rankings.

Jersey History

Here is some great background on the history of the Bucks logo and nickname, dating back to the start of the franchise in 1968, including logo history.

Jersey Rankings

23

The Jersey: 1971-72 to 1974-75 (Home)

Pictured: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

22

The Jersey: 2006-07 to 2009-10 (Road)

Pictured: Earl Boykins

21

The Jersey: 2006-07 to 2009-10 (Home)

Pictured: Jerry Stackhouse

20

The Jersey: 1994-95 to 2000-01 (Home)

Pictured: Shawn Respert

19

The Jersey: 1994-95 to 2000-01 (Road)

Pictured: Ray Allen

18

The Jersey: 2001-02 to 2005-06 (Home)

Pictured: Toni Kukoc

17

The Jersey: 2001-02 to 2005-06 (Road)

Pictured: Michael Redd

16

The Jersey: 1975-76 to 1976-77 (Home)

Pictured: Junior Bridgeman

15

The Jersey: 1995-96 to 1998-99 (Road)

Pictured: Glenn Robinson

14

The Jersey: 2008-09 to Present (Road)

Pictured: Giannis Antetokounmpo

13

The Jersey: 1968-69 to 1971-72 (Road)

Pictured: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

12

The Jersey: 1968-69 to 1971-72 (Home)

Pictured: Bob Dandridge

11

The Jersey: 1977-78 to 1984-85 (Road)

Pictured: Alton Lister

10

The Jersey: 1977-78 to 1984-85 (Home)

Pictured: Brian Winters

9

The Jersey: 1975-76 to 1976-77 (Road)

Pictured: Elmore Smith

8

The Jersey: 1976-77 to 1977-78 (Home)

Pictured: Quinn Buckner

7

The Jersey: 1976-77 to 1977-78 (Road)

Pictured: Dave Meyers

6

The Jersey: 1973-74 to 1974-75 (Road)

Pictured: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

5

The Jersey: 2015 to Present (Home)

Pictured: Jason Terry

4

The Jersey: 2015 to Present (Road)

Pictured: Malcolm Brogdon

3

The Jersey: 1986-87 to 1992-93 (Road)

Pictured: Ricky Pierce

2

The Jersey: 1986-87 to 1992-93 (Home)

Pictured: Paul Pressey

1

The Jersey: 2015 to Present (Alternate)

Pictured: Giannis Antetokounmpo