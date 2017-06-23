Bucks Draft Grades

The Bucks have a new rookie. People (not just people who work for the Bucks, although those people, too) like him. This seems like a good thing. Hopefully this fellow turns into someone like this.

Value Grade: A



Fit Grade: A

“Prioritizing length has made the Bucks one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA, and they stuck to the blueprint with the 17th pick. Wilson is a 6-foot-11 stretch 4 from Michigan with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. There were concerns about Wilson’s toughness and rebounding ability in college, but he won’t be asked to do much more than space the floor for all the athletes they have in Milwaukee, and he should be a great fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The inability of guys like Mirza Teletovic and Spencer Hawes to move their feet was exposed against the Raptors in the playoffs, and Wilson projects as a much more athletic version of those players. Jason Kidd has shown that he’s not afraid to throw rookies into the fire, so don’t be surprised if Wilson is playing right away.”

Grade: A-

“Every pick in this range of the draft is a risk, and D.J. Wilson’s potential as a well-rounded role player helped him rise to the top of the crop. He’s a late-bloomer who didn’t have a large sample size of quality production (and was highly inconsistent at times), but a lot of teams were extremely high on his ability to defend multiple positions and shoot the three. He’s a good athlete with enviable size for a stretch-four. Milwaukee has assembled an extremely intriguing collection of talent, and Wilson is a strong long-term fit around Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Grade: B+

“The Bucks get an athletic, long and shooting big man in Wilson. Stop me if you're surprised. It looks like the team's M.O. for draft strategy will not change much under Jon Horst, and Wilson fills many of the same holes that the organization tends to look for and have success developing.”



CBSSportsline.com (Reid Forgrave and Jack Maloney)



Grade: B+

“A late-blooming stretch four. He can really shoot it, and plays decent D.”

Grade: N/A

“Wilson has a good frame, impressive mobility and tremendous length. He has perimeter skills after growing a few inches late in high school. He didn’t play much early in his Michigan career. He’s an efficient finisher in the paint but avoids contact. He’s a 37 percent 3-point shooter who projects to improve. He can attack the rim off the dribble but has to become a tougher player to match up against NBA big men. He can protect the rim but doesn’t fight on the glass as a rebounder. His defensive awareness and willingness to get stops need to improve.”



Grade: B

“I'm pretty high on Wilson, but No. 17 feels like a reach. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the the Bucks didn't have a clear need they could fill this late in the first round, so taking a stretch-4 with defensive upside doesn't hurt by any means.”

Grade: C+

“On the surface, the last thing the Bucks need is another lanky, springy forward. But that's become their team identity, and this pick shows new general manager Jon Horst plans to stick with it. Wilson was the latest of late-risers, not really drawing any draft interest until the Big Ten tournament. He's got potential as a stretch-four, but that small sample size of hot play and his lack of an ideal role with the forward-stacked Bucks make him the draft's first real surprise pick.”



Grade: B-

“D.J. Wilson made a massive jump from his sophomore to junior year, displaying a much improved body and overall floor game. Is he a great rebounder or passer? No. But at 17, the Bucks get a 6-foot-11 four man who can stretch the floor (37 percent on 3-pointers) and switch ball screens. The reduced grade here is because I liked John Collins a lot better, who was still available.”

Grade: B+

“If you spent any time watching March Madness this year, you couldn't help but take notice of D.J. Wilson. The uber-athletic power forward wreaked havoc against every opponent, springing up draft boards everywhere as he showcased his athleticism as a shot-blocker and displayed floor-spacing ability.



Wilson isn't a consistent shooter yet. Nor does he offer much on the offensive end after scoring just 11 points per game on 53.8/37.3/83.3 shooting as a junior. But the percentages are all encouraging, even if he's forced to pick his spots carefully.



Fortunately, the Bucks shouldn't need him to score much. Not with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge and surrounded by healthy versions of Khris Middleton and Jabari Parker. It's the athleticism and all-around defense that matter most here, especially if he can ease some of Antetokounmpo's rebounding responsibilities and preserve him for more important duties.”