Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy Team Up for Opening of New School

MILWAUKEE (July 27, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation (MBF) is making a grant to the new St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, a non-denominational Christian school located on Milwaukee’s south side. The donation from the MBF will be used to fund the school’s water safety programs that will provide all students at St. Augustine Prep with swim lessons and extend to community children as well. The Bucks are also hosting a Bucks Summer Basketball Camp at the school this week, offered for only $15 for the week through Bucks scholarships for enrolled and prospective St. Augustine Prep students. Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT), which will outfit the new Bucks arena with a custom-designed 52-display super system, has donated a scoreboard to St. Augustine Prep, expanding on a previously announced community initiative with the Bucks.

“The amazing support we are receiving from the Bucks will ensure that our water safety program has the necessary resources to function in our first year,” Alfonso Carmona, Superintendent of St. Augustine Prep, said. “As a child that grew up in poverty and without access to swimming lessons and swimming facilities, I know firsthand how important these programs are in our community. St. Augustine Prep is not just about academics; we are developing the whole child, and that includes their ability to swim, to think critically and to become leaders in our society.”

St. Augustine Prep, which will open its doors to 640 students on Aug. 16, was funded by Gus Ramirez, a minority owner of the Bucks. The school will have K-4, K-5, first, second, third, sixth and ninth grades, and is centered on the four pillars of faith, family, academics and athletics. St. Augustine Prep will be a student-centered environment where young learners take ownership of their education not only in academics, but also physical health, creativity and faith.

“The Ramirez family and leaders of St. Augustine Prep are delighted to have the Bucks and their MBF as partners in dealing with the most challenging problem facing Milwaukee: the lack of effective education opportunities for minority students,” said Ramirez. “We treasure their involvement, support and love of the 640 students that will be attending class starting August 16, 2017. We hope to continue this great partnership for many years to come.”

“The Bucks are thrilled to have such a generous partner like the Ramirez family in our community,” said Alicia Dupies, MBF Executive Director. “We are committed to superior education, coupled with health and wellness, and the importance of water safety programs that St. Augustine Prep will offer to community children is a tremendous asset. We are proud to have a small part in supporting this effort with the Ramirez family and all of those at St. Augustine Prep.”